Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 584,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,252. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

