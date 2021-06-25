DAO Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $73.67 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $73.67 million and $4.65 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00006395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00097664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00159494 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,867.67 or 1.00293640 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,227,843 coins and its circulating supply is 36,251,363 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.