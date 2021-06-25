Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:DRI traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.11. 4,779,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

