Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.19.

NYSE DRI opened at $139.85 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

