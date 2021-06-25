Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $106.44 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

