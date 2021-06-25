Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,967. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at $918,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,087 in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

