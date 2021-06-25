Dawson James Boosts Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $35.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price objective increased by Dawson James from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

