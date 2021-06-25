DDKoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,577.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $930,952.31 and approximately $11,577.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000195 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015852 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

