Deckers Outdoor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 621 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 935% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $355.88 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

