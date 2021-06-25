DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $4,138.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052013 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038204 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,516,514 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

