Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 107,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

