Deri Protocol Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $272,188.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

