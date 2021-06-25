Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,498 ($45.70). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,431 ($44.83), with a volume of 226,273 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -49.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,440.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

