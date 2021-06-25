Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.43 ($8.74).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.84 ($11.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.64.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

