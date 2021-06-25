DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $461.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,708 shares of company stock worth $28,068,629. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.36. 3,353,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,798. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.