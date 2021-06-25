DFI.Money (YFII) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37.30 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1,724.16 or 0.05255366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $66.55 million and approximately $37.30 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00580581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038372 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

