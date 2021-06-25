Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,488.50 ($45.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,355.20. The stock has a market cap of £81.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.68. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders bought a total of 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

