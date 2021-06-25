Diane C. Bridgewater Sells 3,000 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CASY stock opened at $194.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.