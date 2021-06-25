Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Regina M. Paglia Sells 18,435 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $681,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,562.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DRNA opened at $38.28 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

