Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Regina M. Paglia Sells 18,435 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $681,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,562.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DRNA opened at $38.28 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.10.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
