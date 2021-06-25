Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,867. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

