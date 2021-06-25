DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading 6.9% Higher

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.06. 15,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 445,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

