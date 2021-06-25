Dimecoin Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $2,245.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

