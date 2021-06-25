Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.
DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87. Diodes has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.