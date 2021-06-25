Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87. Diodes has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

