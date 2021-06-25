Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

DISCA opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

