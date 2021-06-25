Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Hits $43.36 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Dock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00089815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00585523 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,618,470 coins and its circulating supply is 690,394,312 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.