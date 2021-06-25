Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.44. 64,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,048. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

