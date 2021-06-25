Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 183.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.97. 12,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,048. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

