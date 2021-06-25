Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $100.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 1281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

