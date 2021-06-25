Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $93,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

DCI opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

