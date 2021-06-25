Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $218.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.99 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $887.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $955.17 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,534. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.