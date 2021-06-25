Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,624 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $458,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

DOV stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,978. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

