Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DREUF remained flat at $$11.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $12.14.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.