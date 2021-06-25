DS Smith’s (SMDS) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock.
SMDS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 391.71 ($5.12).
LON:SMDS opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The firm has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
