DS Smith’s (SMDS) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock.

SMDS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 391.71 ($5.12).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The firm has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

