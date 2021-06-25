Duality Advisers LP Buys 24,161 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 333.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

