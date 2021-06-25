Duality Advisers LP Buys 2,497 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $470.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

