Duality Advisers LP Buys 32,489 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 541.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

