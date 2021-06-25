Duality Advisers LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,688 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

