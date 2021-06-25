Duality Advisers LP Sells 10,906 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $337,085,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $64,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 901,933 shares of company stock worth $72,538,271 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

