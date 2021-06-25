Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.37 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

