Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Duke Realty worth $128,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $47.84 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.