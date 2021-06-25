Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DRE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

