EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post sales of $98.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.19 million and the lowest is $96.94 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $89.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $397.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $400.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $419.75 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $433.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Truist boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.69. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,896. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.48. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

