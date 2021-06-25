easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Sell Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 969.40 ($12.67) on Monday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,968.64.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

