Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 61.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. 3,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

