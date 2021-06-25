Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $218.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

