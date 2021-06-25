Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 63.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3,659.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $59,858,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 282.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

