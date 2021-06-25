Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

