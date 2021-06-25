Edge Capital Group LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.