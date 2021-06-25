Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

