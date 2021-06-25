Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 4.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) was down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 1,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 220,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.